Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD's Big Run Continues With Q2 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2017 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
AMD's Big Run Continues With Q2 Earnings Beat
Related AMD
AMD In The Green Ahead Of Q2 Report
AMD Earnings Preview: A Look At What Might Be Expected For The Chipmakers' Q2 Results

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has been one of the hottest stocks over the past year, successfully resuscitating itself from the brink of death, delivering a nearly 600 percent gain in the past 18 months.

The chipmaker delivered second-quarter earnings of 2 cents per share, up from a loss of 5 cents in the same quarter of last year. Sales also grew to $1.22 billion, compared to $1.16 billion in Q2 2016.

AMD’s management sees third-quarter sales up 23 percent, which equates to a 3 percent gain quarter over quarter.

See Also: AMD's RX Vega Vs. Nvidia's GTX1080: The Great Rivalry Heats Up

"Our second quarter results demonstrate strong growth driven by leadership products and focused execution," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "Our Ryzen desktop processors, Vega GPUs, and EPYC datacenter products have received tremendous industry recognition. We are very pleased with our improved financial performance, including double digit revenue growth and year-over-year gross margin expansion on the strength of our new products."

Shares spiked over 7 percent after hours following the results. At time of publication, the stock was trading at $15.19.

Image Credit: By Rico Shen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: AMDEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

AMD In The Green Ahead Of Q2 Report
AMD Earnings Preview: A Look At What Might Be Expected For The Chipmakers' Q2 Results
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Analyst: Nvidia, Western Digital Only Buys In Semi Space Given Current Industry Dynamics
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Cavium Among Preferred Semiconductor Stocks Heading Into Earnings Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.