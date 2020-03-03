Market Overview

American Eagle Outfitters Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 03, 2020 1:50pm   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 4.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see American Eagle Outfitters reporting earnings of 36 cents per share on sales of $1.27 billion.

American Eagle Outfitters earnings in the same period a year ago was 43 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.24 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 16.28% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 2.09% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.480 0.320 0.210 0.42 0.48
EPS Actual 0.480 0.390 0.240 0.43 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on American Eagle Outfitters stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American Eagle Outfitters is scheduled to hold the call at 4:15 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

