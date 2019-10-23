Q1 Earnings Preview For Microsoft
On Wednesday, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Microsoft EPS is expected to be around $1.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $32.23 billion.
See Also: Cramer: Is FAAMG The New FAANG?
Microsoft reported a profit of $1.14 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $29.08 billion. Sales would be have grown 10.82% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|EPS Estimate
|1.210
|1.000
|1.09
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|1.370
|1.140
|1.1
|1.14
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Microsoft stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Microsoft is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g9cywwf4