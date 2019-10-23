Q1 Earnings Preview For Microsoft

On Wednesday, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Microsoft EPS is expected to be around $1.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $32.23 billion.

Microsoft reported a profit of $1.14 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $29.08 billion. Sales would be have grown 10.82% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.210 1.000 1.09 0.96 EPS Actual 1.370 1.140 1.1 1.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Microsoft stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Microsoft is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g9cywwf4