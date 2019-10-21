Cramer: Is FAAMG The New FAANG?

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)'s inclusion in the prestigious "FAANG" acronym should come to an end, with its replacement being the "far less episodic" Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), CNBC's Jim Cramer said during Friday's "Mad Money."

Netflix reported a miss on "almost every key metric" in its recent third-quarter report, Cramer said.

Among the more concerning readouts: Netflix's subscriber growth, which fell short of expectations for the second straight quarter, the CNBC host said.

Netflix's stock has "lost its mojo," and with the stock trading near $275 per share, there is more downside to be seen, he said.

Why It's Important

Among the other stocks in the FAANG group, Cramer said social media company Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is "very undervalued" and belongs in the group of elite stocks so long as the U.S. government doesn't dictate that the company has to spin off Instagram or WhatsApp.

On the other hand, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) could benefit from being forced to split its search, cloud and self-driving businesses into separate entities, he said.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains a strong stock, backed by the momentum of its new iPhone, Cramer said. Finally, concerns related to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s high levels of investment remain, he said.

What's Next

While Netflix's stock is trading within striking distance of where it opened to start 2019, Microsoft's stock values the company at around $1.06 trillion, or roughly 40% higher than when it started the year, Cramer said.

Replacing Netflix with Microsoft in an elite stock group may be the easy decision, and creating a new acronym will be the "difficult" choice to make, he said.

Netflix shares were down 0.22% at $274.70 at the time of publication Monday, while Microsoft shares were up 0.28% at $137.79.

