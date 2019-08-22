On Friday, August 23, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Foot Locker's EPS to be near 67 cents on sales of $1.82 billion.

Foot Locker EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 75 cents. Sales were $1.78 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 10.67%. Revenue would be up 2.13% from the year-ago period.

Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.610 1.39 0.92 0.7 EPS Actual 1.530 1.56 0.95 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Foot Locker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Foot Locker is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10133597