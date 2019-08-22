Market Overview

Foot Locker: A Potential Bullish Play Ahead Of Earnings
Jason Raznick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2019 2:23pm   Comments
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is trading up over 5% Thursday afternoon, ahead of its second-quarter earnings release before the market opens Friday.

Traders may be speculating Foot Locker could be another sympathy retail play like Target (NYSE: TGT) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), both of which traded sharply higher following strong earnings results.

Foot Locker's stock is trading around $41.94 at time of publication, which is near its 52-week low of $36.81. The stock's 52-week high is $68. It will be interesting to see if Foot Locker follows suit with most of the other retailers this week.

Benzinga's Take: Foot Locker's stock is down 30% in the past six months, so it appears traders could be trying to find the next retailer to bounce back. Of note, Foot Locker recently made a large investment in sneaker marketplace, GOAT.

