Intel, GE Aerospace, Intuitive Surgical, Capital One And Meta Platforms: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks finished Thursday higher, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% to 49,384.01, the S&P 500 added 0.55% to 6,913.35 and the Nasdaq advanced 0.9% to 23,436.02.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel’s stock rose by 0.13%, closing at $54.32. The stock reached an intraday high of $54.60 and a low of $53.08, with a 52-week range between $54.60 and $17.67. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped 11.4% to $48.11.

Intel reported fourth-quarter revenue of $13.67 billion, beating estimates of $13.37 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at 15 cents per share versus expectations of eight cents. Revenue declined 4% year over year, with Client Computing down 7% to $8.2 billion, while Data Center and AI rose 9% to $4.7 billion. Intel generated $4.3 billion in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $14.27 billion in cash. For the first quarter, Intel guided revenue of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion and projected breakeven adjusted earnings.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

GE Aerospace shares fell by 7.41%, closing at $295. The stock hit an intraday high of $320.33 and a low of $294.84, with a 52-week range from $332.79 to $159.36.

GE Aerospace reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.57, beating estimates of $1.39–$1.44, on revenue of $11.87 billion, above expectations of about $11.24 billion. Commercial Engines & Services revenue rose to $9.47 billion, driven by a 31% year-over-year increase in Services, while Defense & Propulsion Technologies generated $2.84 billion, exceeding forecasts. For 2026, the company guided adjusted EPS of $7.10 to $7.40 versus a $7.12 estimate and free cash flow of $8.0 billion to $8.4 billion. GE said it expected an adjusted effective tax rate below 17% and planned no debt repayment, opting instead to refinance post-2026 maturities.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical’s stock increased by 0.40%, closing at $525.81. The stock’s intraday high was $532, with a low of $522.72, and a 52-week range between $615.99 and $425.27. The stock rose 2.38% to $538.30 in extended trading.

Intuitive Surgical reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.87 billion, beating estimates of $2.75 billion, while adjusted EPS came in at $2.53 versus expectations of $2.26. Revenue rose 19% year over year, supported by an 18% increase in worldwide da Vinci procedures and higher system placements, with the installed base reaching 11,106 systems. For 2026, Intuitive Surgical forecast worldwide da Vinci procedure growth of 13%–15% and gross margin of 67%–68% of revenue.

Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF)

Capital One’s stock rose by 1.76%, closing at $235.07. The stock reached an intraday high of $237.98 and a low of $232.31, with a 52-week range from $259.64 to $143.22. In the after-hours session, the stock fell 3.3% to $227.30.

Capital One reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.86 per share, missing estimates of $4.11, while revenue beat expectations at $15.58 billion. Total net revenue rose 1% to $15.6 billion, but pre-provision earnings fell 12% to $6.2 billion as non-interest expenses climbed 13% and provisions for credit losses increased $1.4 billion to $4.1 billion. Separately, the company confirmed a definitive agreement to acquire fintech Brex Inc. for $5.15 billion, split roughly evenly between cash and stock.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms’ stock surged by 5.66%, closing at $647.63. The stock’s intraday high was $660.57, with a low of $626.55, and a 52-week range between $796.25 and $479.80.

The company announced the global rollout of ads on its Threads platform, which has grown to over 400 million monthly active users. Meta’s new AI lab is developing models to enhance consumer products and ad tools.

Photo Courtesy: Zakharchuk on Shutterstock.com