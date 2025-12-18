This Rivian Automotive Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee upgraded Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) from Sell to Neutral and maintained the price target of $29. Enphase Energy shares closed at $31.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark upgraded Glacier Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GBCI) from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $50 to $58. Glacier Bancorp shares closed at $45.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst George Gianarikas upgraded Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $14 to $25. Rivian Automotive shares closed at $17.63 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $250 to $300. Micron shares closed at $225.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne upgraded Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $75 to $105. Sphere Entertainment shares closed at $86.27 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
