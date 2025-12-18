Rivian company sign outside its office building on a sunny day.
December 18, 2025 7:13 AM 2 min read

This Rivian Automotive Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Considering buying RIVN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$33.360.33%
Overview
GBCI Logo
GBCIGlacier Bancorp Inc
$45.630.80%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$270.301.65%
RIVN Logo
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$22.490.18%
SPHR Logo
SPHRSphere Entertainment Co
$93.24-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved