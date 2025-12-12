This Bristol-Myers Squibb Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Sophie Karp upgraded CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $41 price target. CenterPoint Energy shares closed at $37.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar upgraded PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $31 to $38. PBF Energy shares closed at $30.81 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Jaina Mistry upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) from Hold to Buy. InterContinental shares closed at $136.27 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $62 price target. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares closed at $51.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer upgraded Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) from Underweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $102 to $95. Choice Hotels shares closed at $89.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying BMY stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.