Kroger, Salesforce And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Wall Street expects Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $34.22 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Kroger shares rose 0.5% to $66.50 in after-hours trading.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) reported upbeat third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. UiPath reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 15 cents per share. UiPath shares jumped 6.5% to $15.82 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to post quarterly earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $10.64 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Dollar General shares rose 2.8% to $113.00 in after-hours trading.

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its FY26 guidance. Salesforce reported third-quarter revenue of $10.26 billion, narrowly missing the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.25 per share, well above expectations of $2.86 per share. Salesforce shares rose 1.8% to $243.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) to post quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $3.23 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares rose 0.9% to $23.48 in after-hours trading.

