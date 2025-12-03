Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of Dec. 3, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Enviri Corp (NYSE:NVRI)

On Nov. 21, Enviri announced a $3.04 billion clean earth sale to Veolia and spin off its new Enviri business. “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which is the result of a comprehensive strategic alternatives process to maximize value for our shareholders and realize the sum-of-the-parts valuation of our businesses,” said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. The company's stock gained around 51% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $18.74.

RSI Value: 81.9

81.9 NVRI Price Action: Shares of Enviri fell 0.5% to close at $18.30 on Tuesday.

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)

On Nov. 4, Costamare posted upbeat quarterly results. The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $15.87.

RSI Value: 81.6

81.6 CMRE Price Action: Shares of Costamare rose 1.9% to close at $15.82 on Tuesday.

