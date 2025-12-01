Strategy Inc, Beyond Meat, Credo Technology, Synopsys And Apple: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. markets slipped on Monday, with the Dow Jones falling 0.9% to 47,289.33, the S&P 500 easing 0.5% to 6,812.63, and the Nasdaq edging down nearly 0.4% to 23,275.92.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Shares of Strategy fell by 3.25%, closing at $171.42. The stock reached an intraday high of $172.18 and a low of $155.61, with a 52-week range between $457.22 and $155.61. The stock gained nearly 1% in the after-hours trading to $173.12.

The company announced the acquisition of 130 Bitcoin and the launch of a $1.44 billion USD reserve. Strategy’s President and CEO, Fong Lee, highlighted the firm’s substantial Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings, now valued at approximately $59 billion.

Meanwhile, Economist Peter Schiff accused Strategy Chair Michael Saylor and the company of operating an unsustainable, "Ponzi-like" model, claiming Saylor was forced to sell stock to cover interest and dividends rather than buy more Bitcoin. He argued the company lacks meaningful operating income and can only keep paying dividends by issuing preferred shares unless it sells BTC.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat saw its stock surge by 36.48%, closing at $1.34. The stock’s intraday high was $1.48, with a low of $0.93, and a 52-week range from $7.69 to $0.50. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose nearly 1.5% to $1.36.

Beyond Meat shares jumped sharply Monday on heavy volume despite no new company announcements. The surge followed renewed activity in meme names like GameStop, drawing traders back to heavily shorted consumer stocks. The move came after a weak quarter in which Beyond Meat reported $70 million in revenue, guided fourth-quarter below estimates, and saw its stock drop over 30% in the past month.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group’s stock dropped by 3.64%, closing at $171.13. It hit an intraday high of $183.69 and a low of $171.13, with a 52-week range between $193.50 and $29.09. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 14.8% to $196.50.

Credo Technology reported strong second-quarter results, with adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share and revenue of $268.03 million, both well above estimates. Revenue jumped 272% year-over-year, which the company attributed to accelerating AI infrastructure demand. Credo also projected third-quarter revenue of $335–$345 million, far above Wall Street expectations.

Synopsys shares rose by 4.85%, closing at $438.29. The stock reached an intraday high of $447 and a low of $429.20, with a 52-week range from $651.65 to $365.74. In the after-hours session, the stock gained 1.3% to $444.

The company announced an expanded partnership with NVIDIA to enhance engineering and product development capabilities. This collaboration aims to integrate NVIDIA’s GPU computing with Synopsys’ simulation technologies, potentially accelerating innovation across various industries.

Apple saw a 1.52% rise in its stock, closing at $283.10. The stock’s intraday high was $283.42, with a low of $276.14, and a 52-week range from $283.42 to $169.21.

The tech giant announced a significant leadership change within its AI division, as John Giannandrea steps down from his role. This reshuffle marks a pivotal moment for Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy. Apple hired AI researcher Amar Subramanya as its new vice president of AI, reporting to Craig Federighi. Subramanya previously led AI efforts at Microsoft and spent 16 years at Google overseeing engineering for the Gemini Assistant. Apple said he will help advance foundation models, machine-learning research, and AI safety and evaluation.

