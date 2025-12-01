Apple Reshapes AI Leadership As Longtime Chief John Giannandrea Steps Down

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:APPL) announced a major leadership transition within its artificial intelligence group, marking the most significant reshuffle since launching its Apple Intelligence platform in 2024.

According to an Apple press release, John Giannandrea — the senior vice president overseeing Machine Learning and AI Strategy since 2018 — will step down from his role and move into an advisory position before retiring in spring 2026.

During his tenure, Giannandrea built Apple's modern AI organization, leading teams responsible for Apple Foundation Models, search and knowledge systems, machine-learning research and core AI infrastructure.

Apple has hired AI researcher Amar Subramanya as its new vice president of AI. Subramanya, who will report to Software Chief Craig Federighi, most recently served as corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft and previously spent 16 years at Google, where he led engineering for the company's Gemini Assistant. Apple said Subramanya will play a key role in advancing foundation models, ML research and AI safety and evaluation.

Other portions of Giannandrea's organization will be redistributed under Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan and Services head Eddy Cue to better align with similar company divisions.

The leadership change arrives during a period of intense scrutiny over Apple's position in the AI race, said CNBC. While Apple Intelligence was designed to compete with platforms from OpenAI, Google and Microsoft, the suite has received mixed reviews from users and critics.

One of its most anticipated features — the revamped Siri — experienced a significant delay, reinforcing concerns that Apple is lagging behind peers investing heavily in frontier models, data centers, and cloud-based AI infrastructure.

The broader industry landscape is also shifting around Apple. In 2025, Jony Ive — the designer behind the iPhone — sold his startup to OpenAI for $6.4 billion. Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed they have already prototyped AI-centric hardware that could be revealed within two years. Analysts say such developments signal a coming wave of AI-first consumer devices, challenging Apple's long-held dominance in hardware design and customer loyalty.

Photo: Andrey-Bayda via Shutterstock

