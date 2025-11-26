HP, Dell And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $9.85 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares declined 0.03% to $498.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:DE) to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $9.85 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Deere shares declined 0.03% to $498.00 in after-hours trading. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter after Tuesday’s closing bell. HP reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $14.6 billion, which beat the street estimate of $14.48 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. However, the company announced layoffs and issued weak forward guidance. HP shares dipped 4.7% to $23.18 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:HPQ) posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter after Tuesday’s closing bell. HP reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 92 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $14.6 billion, which beat the street estimate of $14.48 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. However, the company announced layoffs and issued weak forward guidance. HP shares dipped 4.7% to $23.18 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) to post quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $3.76 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Li Auto shares surged 1.31% to $18.56 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reported mixed financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday. Dell also raised its full-year outlook, expecting fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $111.2 billion to $112.2 billion, up from a prior range of $105 billion to $109 billion. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from $9.55 per share to $9.92 per share, versus estimates of $9.55 per share. Dell shares gained 3.89% to $130.82 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:DELL) reported mixed financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday. Dell also raised its full-year outlook, expecting fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $111.2 billion to $112.2 billion, up from a prior range of $105 billion to $109 billion. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from $9.55 per share to $9.92 per share, versus estimates of $9.55 per share. Dell shares gained 3.89% to $130.82 in the after-hours trading session. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 adjusted earnings guidance. NetApp shares gained 4.78% to $116.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Sklo Studio via Shutterstock