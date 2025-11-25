Jim Cramer
7:51 AM

Jim Cramer: This Communication Services Stock Is A Buy, Recommends Holding On To Howmet Aerospace

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer chose not to recommend Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), but advised holding on to Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

When asked about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), he said, “If it rallies at all, I do want you to sell it. I just don't see the upside.”

Cramer recommended to hold on to FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI). “Aviation is not doing as well as the companies in travel, and that's what's hurting FTAI,” he noted.

“As specs go, I like it as these prices,” Cramer said when asked about Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Although Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) is a “very, very good” company, Cramer cannot get behind it at these prices.

As for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT), it’s a buy, Cramer noted, calling it “a great subscription business.”

When asked about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), he said, “I'm going to take the other side of the sellers and recommend this stock.”

The “Mad Money” host said he would buy Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) at $132.

When asked about Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP), Cramer said Chubb (NYSE:CB) is the only insurance company he'd recommend.

Price Action:

  • Howmet Aerospace shares gained 1.4% to settle at $200.12 on Monday.
  • Marvell Technology shares jumped 8.2% to close at $83.79.
  • Spotify shares gained 0.2% to settle at $584.98.
  • Neptune Insurance shares fell 0.9% to settle at $23.17.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton shares slipped 0.02% to settle at $80.76.
  • FTAI Aviation shares gained 3.1% to settle at $162.44 on Monday.
  • Iron Mountain shares fell 0.3% to close at $84.73.
  • Rocket Lab shares gained 5.3% to settle at $42.45 on Monday.
  • Jacobs shares rose 3.2% to close at $132.87.
  • Astera Labs shares gained 4.1% to close at $147.75.
Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
