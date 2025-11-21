On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Thursday, Jim Cramer said he prefers Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) over fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) .

FuboTV reported earnings for the third quarter of 2025 on Nov. 3. Revenue of the sports-first live TV streaming platform declined 2.3% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $377.20 million, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $361.33 million.

When asked about Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) , he said, “No one's buying homes here.”

On the earnings front, Rocket Companies, on Oct. 30, reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 5 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.78 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.

Cramer said he should have been recommending Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) . “It's coming right back right now,” he noted.

As per recent news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Eylea HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg for patients with macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), with up to every 8-week dosing after an initial monthly dosing period.

Price Action:

Rocket Companies shares dipped 3.6% to settle at $16.17 on Thursday.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares gained 5% to close at $737.00.

Netflix shares declined 3.9% to settle at $105.67 on Thursday.

FuboTV shares fell 5% to close at $3.24.

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.