Walmart, Intuit, The Gap, SanDisk And Moderna: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Despite Nvidia’s strong quarterly performance, the broader market struggled on Thursday. A robust U.S. jobs report, showing non-farm payrolls rising by 119,000 in September, dampened hopes for a December rate cut, as traders now see a 64% chance of the Fed holding rates steady.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.8% to 45,752.26, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.56% to 6,538.76 and the Nasdaq slid 2.16% to 22,078.04.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Walmart shares surged 6.46% to close at $107.11, after hitting an intraday high of $107.91 and a low of $102.68. The stock’s 52-week range is $79.81 to $109.58.

Walmart posted a strong quarter, with adjusted EPS rising to $0.62 vs. $0.60 expected and revenue climbing 5.8% to $179.5 billion. Global e-commerce surged 27% and advertising grew 53%. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 EPS and revenue outlook and announced plans to shift its stock listing to Nasdaq in December 2025.

Intuit’s stock fell 2.03% to $637.44, with a high of $664.54 and a low of $637.44. Its 52-week range is $532.65 to $813.48. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 3.23% to $658.

The company reported strong first-quarter results, with revenue of $3.89 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. The firm remains focused on its AI-driven strategy, which continues to be a key growth driver.

Intuit said it expected second-quarter revenue to grow about 14%–15% and projected adjusted EPS of $3.63–$3.68, below the $3.83 consensus. For fiscal 2026, it maintained its revenue outlook at $21–$21.19 billion and forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $22.98–$23.18 per share, roughly in line with estimates.

Gap’s stock declined 1.79%, closing at $23.06 after reaching a high of $24.20 and a low of $23.01. The stock’s 52-week range is $16.99 to $29.29. The shares spiked 5.25% to $24.27.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of 62 cents per share, beating the analyst estimate of 59 cents. This positive earnings report boosted investor confidence despite the day’s overall market downturn. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.94 billion, ahead of the $3.91 billion consensus estimate.

Gap lifted its fiscal 2025 revenue forecast to $15.36–$15.4 billion, slightly above the $15.32 billion estimate.

SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK)

SanDisk shares plummeted 20.33% to $195.96, with a high of $254.60 and a low of $192.62. Its 52-week range is $27.90 to $284.76.

The company’s rapid growth has positioned it for potential inclusion in the S&P 500, which could impact other contenders like Strategy. SanDisk's market cap has climbed to about $40 billion after a 585% six-month rally. An analyst said its size and impact on the small-cap index could delay Strategy's (formerly MicroStrategy) own chances of inclusion when the S&P reshuffles on Dec. 5. However, SanDisk's volatile AI-driven surge may prompt the committee to wait before making a final decision.

Moderna’s stock dropped 7.53% to $22.36, after peaking at $24.91 and hitting a low of $22.32, which is also its 52-week low.

Moderna said it was targeting up to 10% revenue growth in 2026 and planned to expand its seasonal vaccine lineup from three to six products by 2028. The company aimed for readouts from nine Phase 2/3 oncology trials and expected to cut GAAP operating expenses by about $500 million annually on its path to cash breakeven in 2028. Moderna also secured a $1.5 billion, milestone-linked credit facility from Ares Management to strengthen its balance sheet.

