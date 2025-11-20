Intuit Stock Holds Steady Following Q1 Earnings, Focus Remains On AI-Driven Strategy

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Highlights: Intuit, the parent company of QuickBooks, Credit Karma and TurboTax, reported first-quarter revenue of approximately $3.89 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.34 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.09 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 18% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment.

Global Business Solutions: $3 billion, up 18%

$3 billion, up 18% Consumer: $894 million, up 21%

$894 million, up 21% Total Online Ecosystem: $2.4 billion, up 21%

Intuit ended the quarter with $3.7 billion in total cash and investments and $6.1 billion of debt.

“We delivered an exceptional first quarter as we continue to execute on our AI-driven expert platform strategy. Intuit is creating a system of intelligence, leveraging data, data services, AI and human intelligence to fuel the success of consumers, small and mid-market businesses and accountants,” said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit.

Intuit repurchased $851 million of its stock in the first quarter, ending the period with $4.4 billion remaining on its buyback authorization. The company said its board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, payable on Jan. 16, 2026.

Outlook: Intuit expects second-quarter revenue growth of approximately 14% to 15%. The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $3.63 to $3.68 per share versus estimates of $3.83 per share.

Intuit continues to expect fiscal year 2026 revenue of $21 billion to $21.19 billion versus estimates of $21.16 billion. The company still expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $22.98 and $23.18 per share versus estimates of $23.18 per share.

Intuit executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

INTU Price Action: Intuit shares were up 2.76% in after-hours, trading at $655.01 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

