November 7, 2025 12:15 AM 2 min read

Fluor, Take-Two Interactive Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:FUN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Six Flags Entertainment shares rose 0.7% to $18.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) reported a third-quarter loss of 20 cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 31 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Archer announced that it signed definitive agreements to acquire Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles for $126 million in cash. Archer Aviation shares dipped 9.9% to $8.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) to post quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share on revenue of $4.20 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Fluor shares rose 5.4% to $47.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the market close. The company said that the long-awaited release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" is still more than a year away. The company set a launch date for Nov. 19, 2026. Take-Two Interactive shares fell 6.5% to $236.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to post quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share on revenue of $10.86 billion before the opening bell. Enbridge shares fell 0.1% to $46.85 in after-hours trading.

