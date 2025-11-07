Fluor, Take-Two Interactive Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:FUN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Six Flags Entertainment shares rose 0.7% to $18.51 in after-hours trading.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) reported a third-quarter loss of 20 cents per share, beating analyst estimates for a loss of 31 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Archer announced that it signed definitive agreements to acquire Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles for $126 million in cash. Archer Aviation shares dipped 9.9% to $8.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) to post quarterly earnings at 45 cents per share on revenue of $4.20 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Fluor shares rose 5.4% to $47.00 in after-hours trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the market close. The company said that the long-awaited release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" is still more than a year away. The company set a launch date for Nov. 19, 2026. Take-Two Interactive shares fell 6.5% to $236.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to post quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share on revenue of $10.86 billion before the opening bell. Enbridge shares fell 0.1% to $46.85 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock