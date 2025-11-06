Top 2 Materials Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Quarter

As of Nov. 6, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI)

On Nov. 4, O-I Glassreported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. “O-I delivered strong third-quarter earnings along with substantially higher margins compared to the prior year period. Building on a stable top-line, we achieved much better results through disciplined execution of Fit to Win initiatives, higher production efficiency and favorable net price,” said Gordon Hardie, Chief Executive Officer of O-I Glass. The company's stock gained around 18% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $16.04.

RSI Value: 76

76 OI Price Action: Shares of O-I Glass jumped 14.2% to close at $13.47 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 46.82 Momentum score with Value at 30.47.

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

On Oct. 29, CVR Partners posted third-quarter EPS of $4.08, up from 36 cents per share in the year-ago period. “CVR Partners achieved strong results for the third quarter of 2025 driven by safe, reliable operations and a combined ammonia production rate of 95 percent,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $99.77.

RSI Value: 73.8

73.8 UAN Price Action: Shares of CVR Partners rose 1.1% to close at $99.11 on Wednesday.

