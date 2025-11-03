Palantir, Kimberly-Clark, Hims & Hers, Navitas And Cipher Mining: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Monday, major U.S. indexes showed mixed performance — the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped nearly 0.5% to 47,336.68, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 6,851.97. The Nasdaq closed 0.46% higher at 23,834.72.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies closed up 3.35% at $207.18, reaching an intraday high of $207.52 and a low of $201.82. The stock is near its 52-week high of $207.52. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 4.26% to $198.36.

The Alex Karp-led company’s third-quarter earnings report revealed a revenue of $1.18 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir’s U.S. commercial revenue soared 121% year over year, contributing to its strong performance.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark shares dropped 14.57% to $102.27, with an intraday high of $106.41 and a low of $102.20, marking a new 52-week low.

The decline followed the announcement of its acquisition of Tylenol-maker Kenvue. The deal, valued at $48.7 billion, aims to enhance Kimberly-Clark’s commercial platform. Kenvue is entangled in a series of legal challenges, including being named alongside Johnson & Johnson in the first-ever UK lawsuit over talc-related cancer claims. In addition, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the company of misleading pregnant women about the safety of Tylenol.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health saw a 2.35% decrease, closing at $44.39. The stock hit an intraday high of $47.15 and a low of $44.01. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 5.65% to $46.90.

The company reported quarterly earnings of six cents per share, missing the analyst estimate of nine cents. However, discussions to offer Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy could boost future prospects.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor’s stock fell 8.99% to $12.25, with an intraday high of $13.30 and a low of $11.94. The stock dropped sharply by 14.45% to $10.48 in the after-hours trading.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $10.11 million, slightly above estimates. However, soft guidance and a year-over-year revenue decline impacted investor sentiment. Navitas Semiconductor projected its fourth-quarter revenue to range between $6.75 million and $7.25 million, falling short of the estimated $10.05 million.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining surged 22.04% to close at $22.76, reaching an intraday high of $25.11 and a low of $21.02. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $25.11. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 4.22% to $21.80.

Cipher Mining shares climbed Monday after the company announced a 15-year, $5.5 billion lease agreement with Amazon Web Services. Revenue missed forecasts, but CEO Tyler Page called the quarter "transformative," citing major deals with AWS, Fluidstack, and Google. Revenue for the period came in at $71.71 million, missing the analyst estimates of $78.6 million.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that Cipher Mining stock checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Here is how the stock ranked on other parameters.

