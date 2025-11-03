Hims & Hers Stock Pops After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares popped after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell. Hims said it is in active discussions to make Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) oral Wegovy and Wegovy injections available through its platform.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Hims & Hers Health reported quarterly earnings of six cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of nine cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $598.97 million, which beat the Street estimate of $580.24 million.

Hims & Hers’ subscribers grew to almost 2.5 million, up 21% year-over-year.

“This quarter we continued to prove that our vision of helping tens of millions of people around the world access best-in-class, personalized care, from the comfort of their own home is more real than ever. We’re building a platform that gets more personal, more proactive, and resonates with more people as we scale,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO.

Outlook: Hims & Hers sees fourth-quarter revenue of between $605 million and $625 million, versus the $631.68 million analyst estimate. The company narrowed its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $2.335 billion to $2.355 billion, versus the $2.341 billion estimate.

HIMS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Hims & Hers Health stock was up 6.44% at $47.28 in Monday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock