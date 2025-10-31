Apple logo
October 31, 2025 2:56 AM 2 min read

Exxon Mobil, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $87.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.3% to $114.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday after the close. Apple reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $102.47 billion, beating analyst estimates of $102.17 billion. The tech giant reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.85 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.76 per share. Apple shares gained 2.3% to $277.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $49.01 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares fell 0.2% to $153.20 in after-hours trading.

  • Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported upbeat third-quarter financial results Thursday after market close. Amazon reported third-quarter net sales of $180.2 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The sales total beat the Street consensus estimate of $177.8 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Amazon said it sees fourth-quarter net sales in a range of $206.0 billion to $213.0 billion, up 10% to 13% year-over-year, respectively. Amazon shares jumped 13.2% to $252.18 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong second-quarter earnings guidance. The company expects adjusted earnings to be between $1.73 and $2.03 per share in the second quarter, versus estimates of $1.71 per share. Western Digital shares surged 10.4% to $152.50 in the after-hours trading session.

