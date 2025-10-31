Exxon Mobil, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $87.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.3% to $114.30 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:AAPL) reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday after the close. Apple reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $102.47 billion, beating analyst estimates of $102.17 billion. The tech giant reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.85 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.76 per share. Apple shares gained 2.3% to $277.75 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $49.01 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares fell 0.2% to $153.20 in after-hours trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported upbeat third-quarter financial results Thursday after market close. Amazon reported third-quarter net sales of $180.2 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The sales total beat the Street consensus estimate of $177.8 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Amazon said it sees fourth-quarter net sales in a range of $206.0 billion to $213.0 billion, up 10% to 13% year-over-year, respectively. Amazon shares jumped 13.2% to $252.18 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock