Toast, Inc. TOST
October 30, 2025 8:06 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Likes Toast, But Isn't Buying Shares—Yet

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he would buy shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST), but only after the restaurant management software company reports earnings results on Nov. 4.

Supporting his views, Citigroup analyst Bryan Keane, on Oct. 22, initiated coverage on Toast with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $51, while Wells Fargo analyst Jason Kupferberg initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $47.

Cramer also likes Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) very much.

As per the recent news, Energy Transfer, on Oct. 28, increased its quarterly dividend from 33 cents per share to 33.25 cents per share.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) is “losing money hand over fist,” Cramer said. “I would take off a little, let the rest run.”

As per the recent news, Datavault AI, on Oct. 28, raised $2.5 million in registered direct offering, selling 1,470,588 shares at $0.34 and 4,255,319 shares at $0.47.

Price Action:

  • Energy Transfer shares fell 0.4% to settle at $16.93 on Wednesday.
  • Toast shares declined 4.5% to close at $35.74.
  • Datavault AI shares dipped 17.3% to settle at $2.67 on Wednesday.
