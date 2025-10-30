Jim Cramer Likes Toast, But Isn't Buying Shares—Yet

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said he would buy shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST), but only after the restaurant management software company reports earnings results on Nov. 4.

Supporting his views, Citigroup analyst Bryan Keane, on Oct. 22, initiated coverage on Toast with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $51, while Wells Fargo analyst Jason Kupferberg initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $47.

Cramer also likes Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) very much.

As per the recent news, Energy Transfer, on Oct. 28, increased its quarterly dividend from 33 cents per share to 33.25 cents per share.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) is “losing money hand over fist,” Cramer said. “I would take off a little, let the rest run.”

As per the recent news, Datavault AI, on Oct. 28, raised $2.5 million in registered direct offering, selling 1,470,588 shares at $0.34 and 4,255,319 shares at $0.47.

Price Action:

Energy Transfer shares fell 0.4% to settle at $16.93 on Wednesday.

Toast shares declined 4.5% to close at $35.74.

Datavault AI shares dipped 17.3% to settle at $2.67 on Wednesday.

