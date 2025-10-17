This AppFolio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst David George upgraded Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $65. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $46.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Jason Celino upgraded the rating for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $285 price target. AppFolio shares closed at $223.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BSY) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $58. Bentley Systems shares closed at $50.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) from Underperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $209 to $191. Marsh & McLennan closed at $186.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
