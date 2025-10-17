Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
October 17, 2025 7:54 AM 1 min read

This AppFolio Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst David George upgraded Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) from Neutral to Outperform and maintained the price target of $65. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $46.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Jason Celino upgraded the rating for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $285 price target. AppFolio shares closed at $223.31 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BSY) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $58. Bentley Systems shares closed at $50.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) from Underperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $209 to $191. Marsh & McLennan closed at $186.48 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying APPF stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
APPF Logo
APPFAppFolio Inc
$221.48-0.82%
Overview
BSY Logo
BSYBentley Systems Inc
$50.500.42%
MMC Logo
MMCMarsh & McLennan Companies Inc
$186.00-0.26%
ZION Logo
ZIONZions Bancorp NA
$48.503.35%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved