September 30, 2025 2:35 AM 1 min read

Paychex, Progress Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report quarterly earnings at 55 cents per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lamb Weston shares gained 0.1% to $55.72 in after-hours trading.
  • Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ:PRGS) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter. Progress Software raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $975 million to $981 million, versus estimates of $967.24 million. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $5.50 to $5.56 per share, versus estimates of $5.33 per share. Progress Software shares surged 4% to $44.33 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Paychex shares gained 0.3% to $128.85 in after-hours trading.

  • Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) posted downbeat results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday. Vail Resorts shares declined 1.9% to $145.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $11.00 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose slightly to $69.56 in after-hours trading.

