Paychex, Progress Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report quarterly earnings at 55 cents per share on revenue of $1.62 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lamb Weston shares gained 0.1% to $55.72 in after-hours trading.

Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ:PRGS) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter. Progress Software raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $975 million to $981 million, versus estimates of $967.24 million. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $5.50 to $5.56 per share, versus estimates of $5.33 per share. Progress Software shares surged 4% to $44.33 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Paychex shares gained 0.3% to $128.85 in after-hours trading.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) posted downbeat results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday. Vail Resorts shares declined 1.9% to $145.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to post quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $11.00 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose slightly to $69.56 in after-hours trading.

