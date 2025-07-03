Honeywell, Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoRan And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As Wall Street looks ahead to the July 4 holiday weekend, a wave of optimism ripples through the trading floor, with seasoned investors poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Breaking Out: Freeport-McMoRan

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX had resistance at $43 to $45 since 2021 and looks like it's breaking out above that.

Supporting her view, Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw, on June 16, upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $43 to $48.

Unlocking Value: Honeywell

Kevin Simpson, founder and CIO of Capital Wealth Planning, selected Honeywell International Inc. HON, stating that the breakup value will unlock shareholder value.

On the earnings front, Honeywell will release its second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, July 24.

Sales Surge: Caterpillar’s Strategy

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Caterpillar Inc's CAT engagement with its customers is going to increase sales.

Lending support to his choice, Citigroup analyst Kyle Menges, on June 24, maintained Caterpillar with a Buy and raised the price target from $370 to $420

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Amgen Inc. AMGN as his final trade.

Amgen released data from the Phase 3 FORTITUDE-101 trial on June 30, detailing the first-line combination of bemarituzumab plus chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6). The study met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) at a pre-specified interim analysis.

Price Action:

FCX shares rose 3.9% to close at $45.77 on Wednesday.

Honeywell rose 0.2% to settle at $239.26 during the session.

Caterpillar shares gained 1.9% to settle at $398.43 on Wednesday.

Amgen shares rose 2.2% to close at $296.85 on Wednesday.

