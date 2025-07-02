Constellation Brands, UniFirst And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp. UNF to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $614.51 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. UniFirst shares gained 5.3% to $200.50 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $614.51 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. UniFirst shares gained 5.3% to $200.50 in after-hours trading. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating market estimates of 98 cents per share. Greenbrier shares jumped 13.1% to $53.14 in the after-hours trading session.

Constellation Brands Inc. STZ posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and affirmed its FY2026 earnings guidance. Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.515 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.554 billion. Constellation Brands shares fell 1.2% to $164.40 in the after-hours trading session.

