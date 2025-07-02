July 2, 2025 12:38 AM 2 min read

Constellation Brands, UniFirst And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp. UNF to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $614.51 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. UniFirst shares gained 5.3% to $200.50 in after-hours trading.
  • The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating market estimates of 98 cents per share. Greenbrier shares jumped 13.1% to $53.14 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Franklin Covey Co. FC to post a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $67.49 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Franklin Covey shares rose 4.7% to $25.25 in after-hours trading.

  • Constellation Brands Inc. STZ posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and affirmed its FY2026 earnings guidance. Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.515 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.554 billion. Constellation Brands shares fell 1.2% to $164.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Zenvia Inc. ZENV is expected to post earnings for the first quarter after the closing bell. Zenvia shares fell 0.7% to close at $1.49 on Tuesday.

