Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.34% to 42,314.63 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 19,600.90. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.29% to 5,998.05.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 0.7% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, health care stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Accenture Plc ACN posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.49 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $3.31. The company reported sales of $17.7 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Sales increased 8% in U.S. dollars and 7% in local currency.

Accenture narrowed its fiscal year 2025 revenue growth outlook to 6%-7% (prior 5%-7%) in local currency. The company forecasts 2025 diluted earnings of $12.77-$12.89 (prior $12.55-$12.79) per share compared to the consensus of $12.75.

Equities Trading UP



Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR shares shot up 159% to $8.85. On May 21, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announced it will implement a 1-for-7 reverse stock split.

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI got a boost, surging 74% to $0.3796 after gaining 6% on Wednesday.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY shares were also up, gaining 73% to $3.9502 after the company announced a partnership with Smartech Retail Group to showcase the Reebok Powered by Lucyd collection and other brands at the new Smartech location in New York City.

Equities Trading DOWN

Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL shares dropped 59% to $2.2950 after surging over 142% on Wednesday.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX were down 48% to $0.3040 as the company announced a $5.9 million public offering.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC was down, falling 48% to $32.99 after dipping over 18% on Wednesday.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $74.71 while gold traded down 0.6% at $3,389.00.

Silver traded down 2.5% to $36.005 on Friday, while copper fell 0.3% to $4.8400.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX 40 surged 1.3% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.22%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.26%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.07% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.29%.

Economics

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index came in unchanged at -4.0 in June, versus market estimates of -1.

