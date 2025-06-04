June 4, 2025 9:46 AM 2 min read

This International Paper Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman initiated coverage on Primo Brands Corporation PRMB with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $40. Primo Brands shares closed at $31.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $8. Lionsgate Studios shares closed at $7.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Xiaopo Wei initiated coverage on Chagee Holdings Limited CHA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43.7. Chagee Holdings shares closed at $30.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Anojja Shah initiated coverage on International Paper Company IP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. International Paper shares closed at $47.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder initiated coverage on Centrus Energy Corp. LEU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $160. Centrus Energy shares closed at $130.56 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying IP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

