This International Paper Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman initiated coverage on Primo Brands Corporation PRMB with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $40. Primo Brands shares closed at $31.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $8. Lionsgate Studios shares closed at $7.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Xiaopo Wei initiated coverage on Chagee Holdings Limited CHA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43.7. Chagee Holdings shares closed at $30.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Anojja Shah initiated coverage on International Paper Company IP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. International Paper shares closed at $47.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder initiated coverage on Centrus Energy Corp. LEU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $160. Centrus Energy shares closed at $130.56 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying IP stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Cramer: Should’ve Told Investors To ‘Pull The Trigger’ On Trade Desk, Can’t Believe ‘How Low’ Gentex Has Fallen
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.