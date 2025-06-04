This International Paper Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman initiated coverage on Primo Brands Corporation PRMB with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $40. Primo Brands shares closed at $31.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $40. Primo Brands shares closed at $31.86 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios Corp . LION with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $8. Lionsgate Studios shares closed at $7.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $8. Lionsgate Studios shares closed at $7.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Xiaopo Wei initiated coverage on Chagee Holdings Limited CHA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43.7. Chagee Holdings shares closed at $30.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43.7. Chagee Holdings shares closed at $30.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. UBS analyst Anojja Shah initiated coverage on International Paper Company IP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. International Paper shares closed at $47.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. International Paper shares closed at $47.31 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder initiated coverage on Centrus Energy Corp. LEU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $160. Centrus Energy shares closed at $130.56 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying IP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock