Lionheart III
(NASDAQ:LION)
9.99
0.01[0.10%]
At close: Jun 9
10.005
0.0150[0.15%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Day High/Low9.98 - 9.99
52 Week High/Low9.79 - 11.06
Open / Close9.98 / 9.99
Float / Outstanding- / 16M
Vol / Avg.4K / 54.7K
Mkt Cap160.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LION), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Lionheart III

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

No Data

Lionheart III Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Lionheart III (LION)?
A

The latest price target for Lionheart III (NASDAQ: LION) was reported by Stephens & Co. on September 7, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LION to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Lionheart III (LION)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Lionheart III (NASDAQ: LION) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Lionheart III upgraded their overweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lionheart III (LION)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lionheart III, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lionheart III was filed on September 7, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 7, 2019.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Lionheart III (LION) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lionheart III (LION) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Lionheart III (LION) is trading at is $9.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

