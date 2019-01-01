Lionheart III (NASDAQ:LION), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lionheart III
Lionheart III Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lionheart III (NASDAQ: LION) was reported by Stephens & Co. on September 7, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LION to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lionheart III (NASDAQ: LION) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Lionheart III upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lionheart III, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lionheart III was filed on September 7, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 7, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lionheart III (LION) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Lionheart III (LION) is trading at is $9.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
