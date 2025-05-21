May 21, 2025 11:26 AM 2 min read

Burgers Meet Blackjack: Shake Shack Expands Into PENN Casino Properties Nationwide

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

PENN Entertainment Inc. PENN and Shake Shack Inc. SHAK have entered into a licensing agreement to bring the popular fast-casual burger chain to ten PENN-owned casino properties across the United States.

The companies announced the deal Wednesday, revealing that, pending regulatory approval, the first two Shake Shack locations, in Hollywood Casino Toledo in Ohio and River City Casino Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri, will open in 2026.

The rollout aims to blend Shake Shack's premium food offerings with PENN's gaming and hospitality experience.

Also Read: Tariff Pressures Could Reshape Restaurant Buildout Economics, Says Analyst

Shake Shack plans to broaden its geographic footprint through this partnership while exploring nontraditional venues. The new outlets at PENN properties will feature the brand's hallmark menu and hospitality, marking its entry into the entertainment sector.

Michael Kark, Shake Shack's President of Global Licensing, noted the collaboration enables the company to "take a meaningful step into the entertainment space."

For PENN, the partnership represents a move to elevate food and beverage options at its properties nationwide. Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations, said the initiative aligns with the company's ongoing strategy to modernize its offerings and appeal to evolving consumer preferences. "Shake Shack is a well-known brand that resonates with customers," he said.

While exact locations for the remaining eight Shacks have yet to be announced, the partnership signifies a broader trend of integrating popular culinary brands into casino environments to attract diverse demographics and enhance the overall guest experience.

Related ETFs: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF PEJ, AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ

Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, PENN shares were trading lower by 2.11% at $14.88, and SHAK was trading lower by 1.31% to $115.69.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Ned Snowman via Shutterstock

PENN Logo
PENNPENN Entertainment Inc
$14.96-1.61%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
26.40
Growth
32.61
Quality
-
Value
29.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
SHAK Logo
SHAKShake Shack Inc
$115.81-1.21%
CZR Logo
CZRCaesars Entertainment Inc
$28.94-1.60%
DRI Logo
DRIDarden Restaurants Inc
$205.45-0.77%
EATZ Logo
EATZAdvisorShares Restaurant ETF
$28.30-0.95%
PEJ Logo
PEJInvesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF
$52.16-0.90%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesAI-GeneratedBriefsStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved