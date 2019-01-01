NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics
NeuroSense Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRSN) was reported by Maxim Group on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting NRSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 382.76% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRSN) was provided by Maxim Group, and NeuroSense Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NeuroSense Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NeuroSense Therapeutics was filed on January 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) is trading at is $1.45, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
