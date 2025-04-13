Trump's Tariffs Stir Controversy, RFK Jr Asks If Taxpayers Should Fund Unhealthy Habits, And More: This Week In Politics

As the week winds down, the air is thick with the buzz of political discourse. The hot topic? President Donald Trump’s controversial tariff policies. From the former White House communications director to the former Vice President, key figures have voiced their concerns and predictions. Here’s a quick recap of the weekend’s top stories.

Scaramucci’s Predictions

Former White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, has suggested that nations will retaliate against the U.S. in response to President Donald Trump’s contentious tariff impositions. According to Scaramucci, countries like China are banking on the U.S. to rein in Trump until they can ‘break’ him. He further proposed that nations should counter the U.S. by levying their own tariffs, thereby nudging Trump's allies towards the Democratic Party.

Pence’s Concerns

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed concerns that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs could become a political flashpoint for Republicans in the midterm elections. Despite praising other early decisions in Trump’s second term, Pence labelled the tariff policy “a misstep”. He warned that if left as it is, the strategies would amount to “the largest peacetime tax hike in American history.”

RFK Jr’s Health Query

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation's top health official, questioned whether society should bear the cost of healthcare for individuals who engage in unhealthy habits, such as smoking or consuming doughnuts. In an interview with CBS News, Kennedy asked, “If you’re smoking three packs of cigarettes a day, should you expect society to pay when you get sick?”

Automotive Tariffs

A new report published by Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research highlights how the Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on the auto sector could cost the industry over $108 billion. This comes after President Donald Trump refused to implement a halt on the 25% Tariffs on the automotive sector, much to the criticism of stakeholders in the automotive industry as well as policymakers.

Insider Trading Allegations

Key Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), are demanding investigations into potential insider trading related to President Donald Trump‘s market communications before he announced a 90-day tariff pause that triggered Wall Street's strongest rally since 2008.

