Scaramucci Foresees Global Retaliation Against Trump's Trade Policies: 'It Will Break Him'

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director, has suggested that nations will counteract against the U.S. in response to President Donald Trump‘s contentious tariff impositions.

What Happened: Scaramucci opines that countries like China are banking on the U.S. to rein in Trump until they can ‘break’ him. This comes in light of Trump’s ongoing trade war, which has sent ripples through the global economy and stock market within a week.

Scaramucci proposed that nations should counter the U.S. by levying their own tariffs, thereby nudging Trump’s allies towards the Democratic Party.

“We have this new manifestation of an ogre that's out of control. And I think the right way to handle him is what the Chinese and the Canadians are doing, which is, “No problem. We're going to lock in the cockpit with you until we break you,” Scaramucci stated in the "The Rest is Politics" podcast.

Trump’s tariff announcement last week sparked global unrest, compelling leaders to react to his expensive import levies. In retaliation, Trump put a 90-day hold on most of his tariffs. However, he intensified the trade war with China by imposing a 145% tax.

"They're making the bet that the U.S. system will absorb Donald Trump. Meaning, there's still enough checks and balances in the system. There's still enough wise people, the Rand Pauls, the John Kennedys of Louisiana, the Tom Emmers, that will say, ‘OK, guy, we're going to now caucus with the Democrats because we need to save the system from your insanity,” Scaramucci added.

Scaramucci said that he is confident Trump’s actions will lead to his downfall.

“It will break him. Unless you're telling me the US system is going to collapse because of one orange human being, then okay, but I'm for breaking him, because he is perversely bad for the system. He's bad for the United States, and he's bad for the global economy,” he concluded.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s prediction underscores the potential global backlash against Trump’s trade policies. The escalating trade war has already disrupted the global economy and stock market, and further retaliation could deepen these impacts.

The shift of Trump’s allies towards the Democratic Party, as suggested by Scaramucci, could also significantly alter the political landscape in the U.S.

The potential ‘breaking’ of Trump, as foreseen by Scaramucci, could have far-reaching implications for the U.S. and the global economy.

