Kevin O'Leary Says Xi Jinping Is 'Playing With Fire:' 'If This Gamble Doesn't Pay Off…'

Investor and TV personality Kevin O’Leary has voiced his disapproval of former President Donald Trump‘s tariff strategy against China, citing potential economic and political repercussions.

What Happened: O’Leary has openly criticized former President Trump’s approach to the ongoing tariff war with China. In a recent post on X, O’Leary expressed concerns over the economic and political implications of the tariffs.

Let's be honest—this tariff war? It's Trump going all-in. He's got 18 months before the midterms, and if this gamble doesn't pay off, it's not just the markets that crash—it's his political capital. China can't hang in this forever. Time for leadership, not chaos. Sit down. Make… pic.twitter.com/uh6EEAB6LT — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) April 11, 2025

According to O’Leary, Trump is taking a significant risk with the tariff strategy, which could have severe consequences for both the markets and his political standing if it fails. With 18 months until the midterms, O’Leary suggests that the stakes are high for Trump.

O’Leary highlighted the impact of the 125% tariffs on China’s economy, noting that the country’s factories are struggling with nowhere to ship their goods. He emphasized the potential unrest among unemployed workers in China, despite President Xi Jinping not facing electoral pressure.

Let's cut the fluff—this is economic warfare. China's got factories with nowhere to ship, and 125% tariffs are choking them out. You think unemployed workers stay quiet? Xi's not on a ballot, but he's playing with fire.



The U.S. is the buyer of last resort—and when that stops,… pic.twitter.com/BVpcdjGN7u — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) April 11, 2025

He further pointed out that the U.S. serves as the “buyer of last resort,” and if American demand halts, it could lead to broader economic consequences.

O’Leary urged for a resolution, stating that the current situation is unsustainable and advocating for leadership and negotiation to end the economic standoff.

Why It Matters: O’Leary has been vocal about his views on tariffs and market volatility. Recently, he called for a 400% tariff on China, arguing that the existing tariffs are insufficient.

He criticized China’s trade practices, claiming they don’t adhere to international rules and often engage in technology theft.

O’Leary’s concerns about volatility are well-documented. He has stated, “I hate volatility and I don’t like it when the market corrects,” but acknowledges that market corrections are a regular occurrence, typically ranging from 15% to 20% over time.

