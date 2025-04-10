April 10, 2025 3:56 AM 1 min read

Former Vice President Mike Pence Calls Trump's Tariff Moves 'Misstep,' Cites Potential Economic Harm To Working Families

by Proiti Seal Acharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

Former Vice President Mike Pence shared concerns that President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs could become a political flashpoint for Republicans in the midterm elections. Pence labelled the policy "a misstep" despite praising other early decisions in Trump's second term.

What Happened: Trump announced a 125% tariff on China and a 10% baseline on other nations, prompting bipartisan alarm. Speaking to The Hill, Pence hailed a 90-day pause on tariffs for allies but warned that if left as it is, the strategies would amount to "the largest peacetime tax hike in American history."

See Also: Mark Cuban, Ray Dalio, Bill Ackman And Other Notables Share Their Take On Trump Tariff Pause: ‘We Have Not Escaped…’

Why It Matters: Pence stressed that tariffs are ultimately paid by American companies and consumers. "The hardship they'd place on working families and businesses large and small" could damage the GOP, he said, despite supporting tough trade action on China.

Pence's group, Advancing American Freedom, released ads warning the tariffs would harm farmers and consumers. While he remains in agreement with Trump on several issues, Pence's stance was crystal clear: "Tariffs are a cost passed on to American consumers."

Read Next: Trump Predicts ‘Tremendous, Thundering Landslide’ In 2026 Midterms, Says Tariffs Will Help Republicans Win Big

Image via White House

Got Questions? Ask
Which industries will suffer from Trump's tariffs?
How might consumer goods companies react to tariffs?
Which agriculture stocks face risks from tariff impacts?
How will retailers adjust to rising costs from tariffs?
Which manufacturing companies are most exposed to tariffs?
What financial instruments could hedge against tariff risks?
How will midterm elections affect tariff policies?
Which tech firms could benefit from tariff exemptions?
What defensive stocks should investors consider now?
How could trade policies reshape market dynamics?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPoliticsTop StoriesMarketsGeneralDonald TrumpMike Pencetarriffs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved