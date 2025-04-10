Former Vice President Mike Pence Calls Trump's Tariff Moves 'Misstep,' Cites Potential Economic Harm To Working Families

Former Vice President Mike Pence shared concerns that President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs could become a political flashpoint for Republicans in the midterm elections. Pence labelled the policy "a misstep" despite praising other early decisions in Trump's second term.

What Happened: Trump announced a 125% tariff on China and a 10% baseline on other nations, prompting bipartisan alarm. Speaking to The Hill, Pence hailed a 90-day pause on tariffs for allies but warned that if left as it is, the strategies would amount to "the largest peacetime tax hike in American history."

Why It Matters: Pence stressed that tariffs are ultimately paid by American companies and consumers. "The hardship they'd place on working families and businesses large and small" could damage the GOP, he said, despite supporting tough trade action on China.

Pence's group, Advancing American Freedom, released ads warning the tariffs would harm farmers and consumers. While he remains in agreement with Trump on several issues, Pence's stance was crystal clear: "Tariffs are a cost passed on to American consumers."

