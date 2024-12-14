Mary Trump Slams Uncle Over Anti-Birthright Citizenship Stance: 'A Deeply Ignorant, Cruel Man'

President-elect Donald Trump‘s proposal to terminate birthright citizenship has been openly criticized by his niece, Mary Trump. She emphasized the importance of this policy in the context of their family’s history in America.

What Happened: Trump reaffirmed his plan to end automatic citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants during a recent interview with NBC News. However, his proposal is likely to face significant legal hurdles, including a Supreme Court precedent established in 1898.

Experts in constitutional law point out that while executive orders can be overturned by succeeding presidents, changing the Constitution necessitates a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and approval by 38 state legislatures.

During an appearance on MSNBC last week, Mary Trump spoke about the contradiction in her uncle’s viewpoint, reminding the audience that their grandfather was a first-generation American.

“He’s a deeply ignorant, cruel man who seems to forget that his father was a first-generation American. So, if it hadn’t been for birthright citizenship, my grandfather probably wouldn’t have been allowed to stay here.” she said during the interview.

She also underscored the historical importance of the 14th Amendment, contrasting her uncle’s stance with their family’s immigrant success story.

“What he also doesn’t understand is the reason why we have the 14th Amendment was because we enslaved an entire race of people,” she further added.

The Trump family’s journey in America started in 1885 when Friedrich Trump, a German barber, migrated to the U.S. For many years, the family concealed their German ancestry, with Donald Trump claiming Swedish lineage in his book “The Art of the Deal.”

“I don’t think there is any mechanism by which he can make it happen, but this is another instance in which we are in the unfortunate position of having to rely on Republicans to do the right thing and protect American citizens,” Mary Trump said.

Despite his hardline approach on immigration, Trump showed a willingness to safeguard “Dreamers” – undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. “I will work with the Democrats on a plan,” he declared.

Why It Matters: The proposed abolition of birthright citizenship by Trump has sparked a nationwide debate. While some argue that it could help control illegal immigration, others fear it could lead to a significant increase in the number of stateless persons.

The criticism from Mary Trump, a member of his own family, adds a personal dimension to this issue and underscores the potential implications of such a policy change on immigrant families.

