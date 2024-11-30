Mary Trump Slams Uncle Over Alleged Incident Involving Black Girl's Hair: 'He Is A Racist After All'

President-elect Donald Trump‘s jest about procuring a young Black girl’s hair for a hefty sum has been labeled as “racist” by his niece Mary Trump.

What Happened: Last Sunday, Trump encountered the girl at his Florida golf course. The interaction, captured on video, quickly gained traction online, featuring the President-elect inviting the girl to sit in his golf cart and pose for a photo.

Mary Trump, on a recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, condemned the incident as “creepy” and “racist.” She argued that the incident could be interpreted as a “racist trope” and stated that her uncle’s behavior should not come as a shock, considering his track record of contentious remarks.

“Donald's crossing that line shouldn’t be shocking. He is a racist after all. But there's a more personal aspect to this that, quite frankly, did shock me because. I had a similar experience in my family,” she said.

She went on to recount her own experiences with her grandfather Fred Trump, who she said would often remark on her hair and propose to buy it.

“My grandfather Fred had very little interest in any of his grandchildren, but he was particularly indifferent to his oldest son,” Mary Trump added.

Why It Matters: The incident has sparked a debate about the implications of such behavior, especially from someone in a position of power.

The controversy also sheds light on the larger issue of microaggressions and their impact on the individuals on the receiving end.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding and addressing such behaviors to promote a more inclusive and respectful society.

