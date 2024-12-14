EXCLUSIVE: Eric Trump Calls Elon Musk 'Albert Einstein Of Our Time,' Says Tesla CEO Will Help Build 'A Stronger America'

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, has positioned himself as a central figure in shaping the Trump family's political and financial strategies. He is a key figure poised to play a pivotal role in shaping America's trajectory alongside his father, Donald Trump.

In a recent exclusive interview with Benzinga‘s Bibhu Pattnaik, Eric highlighted his father's focus on government efficiency, drawing parallels with Billionaire Elon Musk's approach to innovation.

Praising Musk as "the Albert Einstein of our time," Eric underscored Musk's emphasis on creating efficiency in his businesses, including reusable rockets.

“He’s a great chap. Elon Musk is the Albert Einstein of our time. The guy’s incredible. Actually, if you break down most of his businesses, what’s his recipe for success? And that’s, frankly, efficiency. He wants to make the most efficient rockets, ones that land back on top so they can be reusable in two weeks and everything else, right,” Eric told Benzinga.

He further claimed that Musk’s efficiency-focused philosophy could reshape the U.S. government under a Trump-Musk alliance.

On Musk's role, Eric expressed confidence in his ability to contribute to America's progress, suggesting that his strategies could help cut federal spending by a trillion dollars.

“He wants efficiency, and that’s what DOGE is going to do. He’s going to create efficiency in the United States government. He’s going to cut a trillion dollars. I think Elon Musk is going to do an incredible job, and I think we’re going to see a stronger America because of it,” Eric added.

Eric's comments framed Musk as a key partner in driving efficiency in both the private and public sectors.

Eric criticized the current federal workforce, alleging that a significant portion of government employees don't show up to work five days a week. He suggested reducing inefficiencies by cutting unnecessary roles and redirecting resources.

He argued that such measures would lead to significant cost savings and a leaner, more effective government.

“Listen, 90% of the U.S. government doesn’t even show up to work five days a week. Yet you have 2.5 million employees in the United States government. Congratulations! if you’re not showing up to work, we don’t need you. Get rid of you and go be useful somewhere else,” Eric said.

“Go do something where you’re going to be efficient. The commercial markets won’t allow somebody to not show up at work, right? Don’t take care of that problem. I think my father is going to create massive efficiency,” he further said.

Eric also discussed his ongoing support for his father's campaign efforts, signaling a continuation of the family's influence on Republican politics.

His remarks come as Donald Trump prepares for a potential 2024 bid, intertwining family business, politics, and innovation in a controversial but headline-grabbing vision for the future.

