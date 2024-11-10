Here's How Trump's Policies Might Shape The Market's Future

As the era of the “Trump trade” draws to a close, the market’s attention is shifting towards the potential impacts of President-elect Donald Trump‘s policy priorities on investments.

What Happened: A recent report by The Wall Street Journal suggests that investors are attempting to predict which of Trump’s campaign pledges will become actual policy actions.

This task is complicated by the fact that some of Trump’s promises, such as lower corporate taxes and deregulation, are seen as beneficial for the economy and stock prices, while others, like immigration clampdowns and high tariffs, are viewed as potential economic obstacles.

The report by the Journal suggests that during his first term, Trump quickly enacted policies that were not favored by the markets, including stringent immigration rules and withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

However, his firm stance on reducing illegal immigration and the eventual implementation of expected tax cuts and regulatory easing had significant impacts on the market.

Meanwhile, Trump has proposed making billionaire Elon Musk his “efficiency czar,” hinting at a potential return to lighter regulations reminiscent of the pre-Nixon era.

Also Read: Trump’s Escalating Threats To Rivals: 100 And Counting

Yet, clean air, safe drinking water, dependable vehicles, and stable banks remain high priorities for voters.

Carefully evaluating which regulations to remove or uphold will take time, and a drastic approach to cutting red tape might risk losing support from many backers.

Investors are currently optimistic, purchasing U.S. stocks and selling Treasurys, betting on higher growth and less red tape.

However, the sequence in which Trump’s policies will be implemented remains unknown, introducing an element of uncertainty to the market’s outlook.

Chris Brightman, CEO of Research Affiliates, pointed out that stocks have historically trended upward for approximately 20 trading days following elections as uncertainty is resolved, before the effect fades.

Whether this pattern will hold true in the current scenario is yet to be determined.

Why It Matters: As the markets navigate this uncertain landscape, the challenge of distinguishing between Trump’s literal and serious intentions continues to be a crucial factor for investors.

The potential impacts of Trump’s policy priorities on investments could significantly shape the future of the market, making it essential for investors to stay informed and prepared.

Read Next

Trump Aims To Make US ‘Crypto Capital Of The Planet’: ‘We’ll Get It Done’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock