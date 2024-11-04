Trump Woos Muslim Voters, Says He's 'Building The Biggest And Broadest' Peace Coalition: 'Kamala And Her Warmonger Cabinet Will Invade The Middle East'

Donald Trump, in a recent post on X, claimed to be building the largest coalition in American political history, attracting record-breaking numbers of Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan. He warned of potential war in the Middle East under Kamala Harris.

What Happened: On Monday, Trump shared his views on the election, expressing confidence in his broad coalition and warning of potential conflicts in the Middle East under a potential Harris administration. He urged his followers to vote for him to restore peace.

Addressing Muslim voters and particularly those in Michigan, the former president said, “They know Kamala and her warmonger Cabinet will invade the Middle East, get millions of Muslims killed, and start World War III.”

We are building the biggest and broadest coalition in American Political History. This includes record-breaking numbers of Arab and Muslim Voters in Michigan who want PEACE. They know Kamala and her warmonger Cabinet will invade the Middle East, get millions of Muslims killed,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2024

Trump’s tweet comes in the backdrop of a tight race between him and Vice President Harris, as per recent polls.

Why It Matters: Trump’s post and his call for peace seem to contrast his previous stance, where he urged Israel to target Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump has consistently claimed that the world was more peaceful during his tenure, a view that contrasts with the opinion of his own national security advisers.

Previously, the ex-president claimed that he is the only one capable of protecting Israel. He said in October, “I kept Israel safe. Nobody else will, nobody else can.”

