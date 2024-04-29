Was The World Really Peaceful During Donald Trump's Era? Analysis Reveals Complex Layers

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that the world was a more peaceful place during his tenure. However, his own national security advisers have a different take on the matter.

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal article highlights that during Trump’s presidency, the world witnessed several conflicts and near-crises, including Iran’s attacks on U.S. personnel in the Middle East and Russia’s aggressive actions against the U.S. and its allies.

"It would not have happened if I were in office," Trump said in Schnecksville, "Today we are considered a joke. It's not going to be for long, believe me."

Trump’s approach to these conflicts was often more cautious than his public statements suggested. He was hesitant to respond to Iran’s attacks and carried out limited strikes in the Middle East.

Despite Trump’s claims, his policies in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Russia are believed to have contributed to the overseas challenges faced by President Joe Biden.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement in 2018 escalated tensions in the region. Despite initial approval for attacks on Iranian targets, the strikes were called off, and Iran retaliated by firing on a base in Iraq, injuring over 100 U.S. troops. Trump’s handling of the Gaza crisis has also been criticized, with some attributing the crisis to his policies.

"His view was generally that war is terrible for the economy, it's terrible for business, and any time there is widespread violence, it has a negative effect on what he cares about, which is prosperity and growth," a former senior Trump national-security adviser said.

Trump initially praised Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. However, he later criticized Biden for abandoning the Bagram air base, calling the withdrawal a “surrender.” Biden officials countered, attributing the withdrawal to a Trump-era deal with the Taliban.

Trump’s handling of the Ukraine-Russia conflict has also been a point of contention, with some experts suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have been planning the invasion for several years.

"Putin may have been thinking, ‘Well, look, I'll wait until the 2020 election is over before I make a move on Ukraine. If it's Trump, then it means one thing; if it's Biden, it may mean something else,'" John Bolton, who served as one of Trump's White House national-security advisers said.

During Trump’s presidency, North Korea advanced its nuclear missile capabilities. Trump’s “fire and fury” threat in August 2017 marked a peak in tensions, with Pyongyang responding by threatening Guam. Despite later diplomatic efforts, North Korea persisted in its missile program.

Why It Matters: Trump’s foreign policy and its impact on global stability have been a subject of intense debate. His handling of international conflicts and relations has continued to be a point of contention, with his own national security advisers offering a different perspective on the situation.

Trump’s stance on international affairs has also been a significant factor in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. In a recent poll, Republicans showed a strong preference for Trump as their primary source of information on the conflict, over journalists and other government sources.

Trump’s potential return to the White House has also been a cause for concern, with a war game simulation predicting a grim outcome for Taiwan if tensions rise with China during a hypothetical return to the White House for Trump in 2025.

