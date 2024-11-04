Napco Security Technologies Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Centrus Energy, Constellation Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Monday.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced downbeat quarterly results.

NAPCO Security Techs reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $44.003 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $47.726 million r.

Napco Security Technologies shares dipped 15.2% to $32.73 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Centrus Energy Corp LEU dipped 13.8% to $94.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed private offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2030.

dipped 13.8% to $94.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed private offering of $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2030. TG Therapeutics, Inc . TGTX shares fell 12.6% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.

. shares fell 12.6% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results. Sify Technologies Limited SIFY declined 11.5% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.

declined 11.5% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday. Constellation Energy Corp CEG shares dipped 8.8% to $235.40 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 8.8% to $235.40 in pre-market trading. Talen Energy Corp TLN fell 8.5% to $159.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is evaluating options after FERC rejected the amended Susquehanna Interconnection Service Agreement to increase co-located load capacity at the Susquehanna nuclear power generation facility from 300 megawatts to 480 megawatts.

fell 8.5% to $159.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it is evaluating options after FERC rejected the amended Susquehanna Interconnection Service Agreement to increase co-located load capacity at the Susquehanna nuclear power generation facility from 300 megawatts to 480 megawatts. Oklo Inc OKLO fell 8.4% to $19.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

fell 8.4% to $19.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC fell 7.7% to $22.10 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed convertible notes offering.

fell 7.7% to $22.10 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed convertible notes offering. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT fell 5.9% to $28.77 in pre-market trading after dipping around 14% on Friday.

Now Read This: