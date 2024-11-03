Robert Kennedy Jr. Says He Will Advise All US Water Systems To Remove Fluoride On Day 1 Of Trump Administration — Ex-President: 'Sounds OK To Me'

In a recent interview with NBC News, former President Donald Trump has shown tentative support for Robert Kennedy Jr.’s plan to remove fluoride from water.

What Happened: When asked about Kennedy’s proposal, Trump responded, “Well, I haven't talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me." Kennedy, a former independent presidential candidate who endorsed Trump, has been known to propagate health-related conspiracies, reported The Hill.

Kennedy stated on Saturday, on X, that if Trump wins the upcoming election, his administration would encourage all U.S. water systems to eliminate fluoride from public water on its first day in office. He associated fluoride, an industrial waste, with various health issues including arthritis, bone fractures, and neurodevelopmental disorders.

On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2024

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) argues that fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities. It has been added to drinking water at low levels and is considered a significant public health achievement in the past century.

While Trump has not confirmed whether Kennedy would be part of his Cabinet if he wins the 2024 election, Kennedy stated that Trump promised him a role in the White House and control of public health agencies.

Why It Matters: The relationship between Trump and Kennedy has evolved over recent months. In August, after securing Kennedy's endorsement, Trump welcomed him at an Arizona campaign rally, commending Kennedy’s "extraordinary" presidential campaign and emphasizing their shared values.

In September, Kennedy revealed that Trump might appoint him to select leaders for key public health agencies if he wins a second term.

In October, Trump pledged to give Kennedy full authority over health, food, and medicine issues if he secures a second term.

