Chipotle's Hiring, Musk's Predictions, And Nvidia's Human-Like AI: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

The week was a whirlwind of AI-related news, with major companies like Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, OpenAI, and Intel Corp. INTC making headlines. From AI-driven hiring strategies to bold predictions about the future of AI, the weekend was a testament to the growing influence of artificial intelligence in various sectors.

Chipotle Leverages AI To Boost Hiring Efficiency

Interim CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Scott Boatwright, revealed that the company is using AI to reduce hiring time by 75% during the busy ‘Burrito Season’. The company’s initiatives to improve service times have significantly boosted revenue growth.

Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Foresees AI Matching Human Capabilities

Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted that AI could reach human-level capabilities by 2029. Musk highlighted that AI is advancing at an impressive rate, improving roughly tenfold each year.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Elon Musk’s X Reportedly Hit With New Wave Of Layoffs: Engineering Department Faces Major Cuts

Nvidia Executive Predicts AI Taking Human Form

A top executive at Nvidia believes AI will soon take on a "human form." Masataka Osaki, the Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Nvidia, made this bold prediction at the Global Management Dialogue event in Tokyo.

Read the full article here.

OpenAI Challenges Google With Chatgpt Search

OpenAI announced that its flagship product, ChatGPT, is now capable of crawling the web for up-to-date news, sports scores, stock quotes, and more, posing a potential challenge to Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL search dominance.

Read the full article here.

Intel’s Gaudi AI Chips Fall Short Of Revenue Targets

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger revealed that the Gaudi AI accelerator program will fall short of revenue targets due to a transition from second to third generation.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock