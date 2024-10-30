Elon Musk Predicts AI Will Match Human Capabilities In Few Years: 'The Cup Is 80% Full...Maybe 90%'

In a recent discussion, Elon Musk shared his vision for the future of artificial intelligence, predicting that AI could reach human-level capabilities by 2029. This statement was made during a conversation at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on October 29, 2024.

What Happened: During the event, Musk engaged in a dialogue with Dr. Peter H. Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, about the rapid pace of AI development. Musk highlighted that AI is advancing at an impressive rate, improving roughly tenfold each year.

“I certainly feel comfortable saying that it’s getting 10 times better per year which is, let’s say, four years from now that would mean 10,000 times better,” Musk said.

“How much longer does it take to be able to do what all humans can do combined? I think not not long, probably only, I don’t know, 3 years from that point so it will be like 2028, 2029.”

This aligns with his earlier remarks at the Abundance Summit in March.

Musk also increased his estimation that AI advancements will be positive. He said, “Overall, one could say the cup is 80% full in one positive way to look at it, maybe 90%.”

See Also: The Guy Who Tracked Elon Musk, Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Wants To Know ‘Who’s Behind’ His Suspended Social Media Accounts: ‘…Until Someone Threatens You Or Tells You To Do This’

Why It Matters: Musk’s predictions come amidst ongoing discussions about the impact of AI on the workforce. In May, Musk addressed concerns about AI replacing human jobs, suggesting that in a “benign scenario,” AI could lead to a future where humans no longer need to work, with universal high income and no shortage of goods or services.

Additionally, in September, Musk agreed with Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang‘s vision of a future where individuals have AI-powered personal assistants, akin to Star Wars’ R2-D2. This concept envisions digital agents that grow smarter over time, assisting users in their daily tasks.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Wikimedia