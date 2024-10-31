Tesla To Expand 'Actually Smart Summon' Feature Beyond US, Eyeing Europe And China Rollout

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Thursday that it will release the Actually Smart Summon feature to vehicles in Europe, China, and other regions of the world in the future.

What Happened: Tesla announced its intent to roll out the feature in geographies outside the U.S. in a post on social media platform X. The company, however, did not divulge a particular timeline for the releases.

As October comes to a close, here's an update on the releases



What we completed:

– End-to-end on highway has shipped to ~50k customers with v12.5.6.1

– Cybertruck build that improves responsiveness

– Successful We, Robot event with 50 autonomous Teslas safely transporting over… https://t.co/2xKiAjrk5R — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) October 31, 2024

Actually Smart Summon will allow users to summon their Tesla cars to a nearby particular location and banish them once they are done using it with the Tesla app in familiar and predictable areas such as private driveways and parking lots.

Why It Matters: Tesla started rolling out Actually Smart Summon to vehicles in the U.S. in early September. Older Model S and Model X in the U.S. vehicles will receive the feature in the fourth quarter, Tesla executive Ashok Elluswamy said late last month.

Early in September, Tesla also said that it would roll out its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software in Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approval. FSD is currently limited to the U.S. market and while it requires active driver supervision as of today, Tesla is optimistic that it can enable vehicle autonomy with future versions of the software.

