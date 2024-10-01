Tesla Senior Exec Says Drivers Of Older Model S, X Vehicles Can Summon Them By Last Quarter Of 2024

Older Model S and Model X vehicles from EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA will receive the actually smart summon feature that allows drivers to summon their vehicles in parking lots in the last quarter of 2024, company executive Ashok Elluswamy said on Monday.

What Happened: “Actually Smart Summon will come to legacy S/X in Q4,” Elluswamy wrote on social media platform X.

Elluswamy, who is the Director of Autopilot software at Tesla, was responding to a user who flagged that though the company started rolling out the feature to newer model years of the vehicles in early September, older vehicle owners are still waiting.

Why It Matters: Actually Smart Summon is the latest iteration of the smart summon feature which was removed in 2022 with the company's removal of ultrasonic sensors to rely on cameras to provide driver assistance features.

Actually Smart Summon will allow users to summon their Tesla cars to a nearby particular location and banish them once they are done using it with the Tesla app.

Tesla in September also deployed parking assistance features and its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software on the Cybertruck- its latest EV offering. FSD, contrary to its name, does not enable autonomous driving but requires active driver supervision.

Photo courtesy: Unsplash