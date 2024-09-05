Senior Tesla Exec Says Cybertruck May Get Parking Assistance Features Over Weekend After The Stainless Steel Pickup Truck 'Asks' Him To 'Teach' Driving

Cybertruck may be equipped with parking assistance features as early as this weekend, Tesla Inc TSLA senior executive Ashok Elluswamy hinted on Wednesday.

What Happened: “Teach me to drive, Elluswamy,” Cybertruck’s official X account wrote to Tesla’s director of autopilot software on Wednesday.

“We are glad that you finally learnt how to park yourself. Looking forward to you showing this off this weekend,” Elluswamy replied, hinting at parking assistance features rolling out onto the vehicle over the weekend.

The Cybertruck does not have the driver assistance features enabled on other Tesla vehicle offerings. The company calls these features Autopilot and Full Self-Driving or FSD is the most advanced version of Autopilot.

The names, however, are a misnomer as the features do not make the vehicle autonomous or capable of self-driving but require active driver supervision. However, FSD allows for auto lane change, navigating interchanges, and more.

The Cybertruck is Tesla's latest vehicle offering. The company started delivering it in November and several customers have requested access to FSD technology on the vehicle since.

Why It Matters: Late last month, Elluswamy said that the company will initially start rolling out parking assistance features on the Cybertruck and FSD later as the vehicle "ain't exactly the easiest vehicle to park.” FSD release for the stainless steel truck is slated for September, he then added.

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously provided multiple timelines for the rollout of FSD on Cybertruck, all of which have been postponed.

In May, the CEO said that FSD would roll out on Cybertruck in late June with version 12.5 of the FSD software. Version 12.5 started rolling out to other Tesla vehicles in July but Cybertruck did not get access as promised.

